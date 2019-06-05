Rams Star Aaron Donald Shows Off Insane Quickness In Viral Workout Video

Aaron Donald’s foot speed is outrageous.

The Los Angeles Rams recently posted a video of their star defensive tackle running through a drill, and it’s unreal how fast Donald can move as he chops his feet. (RELATED: Aaron Donald Makes ‘Seven-Figure Financial Commitment’ To Pittsburgh’s Football Program)

Watch his incredible display of athleticism below:

For those of you who may not know, Donald is listed at 280 pounds. He’s an insanely large human and can probably move faster than virtually every normal person on the planet.

It’s hard for people who don’t understand sports to get how insanely impressive the video above is. He’s not just moving his feet at the speed of lightning; he’s doing it as he hauls around nearly 300 pounds.

There aren’t smaller guys in the NFL with that kind of speed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Donald (@aarondonald99) on Apr 26, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

Of course, there’s a reason Donald gets paid the money he does, and it’s not because he’s bad at his job. He’s a deal worth up to $135 million because he’s one of the greatest guys to ever play the sport of football.

He puts the fear of God into quarterbacks around the league. I’d be terrified of him, too. What is your average lineman supposed to do in order to stop him from crashing down with that kind of quickness?

The answer is: There isn’t much you can do at all.

Say a quick prayer for anybody who has to line up against Donald in 2019. He looks as fast and strong as ever, and we all already know what the Rams star is capable of. If he’s somehow gotten better, then the league is in some serious trouble.

