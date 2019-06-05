Sophie Turner ‘Genuinely’ Cried During Her Part In ‘Dark Phoenix’ And The Reason Why Is Comical

Actress Sophie Turner admitted that she cried genuine tears for a part in the upcoming “X-Men” film, “Dark Phoenix,” because her electronic vape was taken away.

It all started after the 23-year-old actress’ co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, shared how she got teary while watching the scene in which the Turner breaks down over the death of the “Hunger Games” star’s character, Raven, in the upcoming film. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

WATCH:

“I teared up a little bit watching Sophie in that scene. Her reaction to my death was so like raw and real,” Lawrence shared during her appearance with the rest of the cast on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday. “It was so honest and real, and it’s because she really was crying because her dialect coach, right before the take, took her Juul away.”(SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“She started genuinely tearing up,” she added. “It was like the performance of the year. It was amazing.”

“It is. It’s how to act,” Turner added, who is known for being very fond of her electronic vape, per People magazine. “You take it away and then you give it back and that’s happy and sad.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

She recently shared a picture of herself with her Juul from behind-the-scenes of the final scene of GOT.

“The pack survived,” Turner captioned the hilarious post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on May 21, 2019 at 1:34am PDT

“Dark Phoenix” hits theaters this Friday. Can’t wait!