Surfer Catches And Chugs Beer In Viral Twitter Video

A surfer has gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video posted on Twitter by Barstool Sports, a surfer gets tossed a beer while shredding up the water, and proceeded to absolutely house the thing. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’m not talking about just taking a minor sip. The man never fell off his board as he sucked down the cold beverage. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the awesome video below.

First off, I couldn’t do that if my life depended on it. That’s just a fact, and I’m not ashamed to admit it.

The first time I went surfing, I almost died. Yeah, it was in San Diego and I looked like an absolute stud in a wetsuit. We don’t need to focus on the minor details. The main detail is I suffered a brutal injury that could have ended my life. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Now, add in a beer throw, and there’s zero shot I’d pull it off. Props to me for my honesty. Most men wouldn’t be brave enough to admit such things.

Secondly, this video is what America is all about. One moment you’re just cruising through the water and the next you’re chugging a beer. That’s the spirit that put a man on the moon.

If you’re capable of surfing while drinking a beer, then you’re a legit dude. No question at all. I’d also just like to point out I once saw a guy do something similar in person.

While in the blue-collar Hamptons for Memorial Day, I watched a guy crush a beer on a surfboard, but he took it out there with him. It’s a shade different, but still impressive as all hell.

Major props to everybody capable of drinking while surfing. The world could use a few more people like that.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter