This 20-Piece Cuisinart Grill Accessory Set Is Only $43

If you read my latest article, then you’d be super excited about the Weber Charcoal Grill on sale. I have the perfect accompaniment – the Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set. Ideal for all grillers, this set is equipped with everything. One of the best perks is the digital fork. This digital fork displays actual temperature of food compared to the desired temperature. It also has an alarm that will alert you when the food is done.

Buy it while it’s still on sale!

The 20-piece set is originally $59.99, but is currently on sale for $43.86. In addition to the digital fork, it includes a chef’s spatula, 8 corn holders, 5 skewers, a cleaning brush, and an aluminum storage case. The storage case makes it easy to always know where these tools are. I know we’re always scrounging around looking for our different grill accessories.

