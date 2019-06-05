Tom Brady Goes Viral For Minicamp Tweet Referencing His ‘Last’

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spun the internet into a frenzy late Tuesday afternoon.

The six-time Super Bowl champion tweeted photos of himself in his practice gear with the caption, “Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first!” (RELATED: 2 Videos Prove How Dedicated Tom Brady Is To Winning Football Games)

For obvious reasons, the tweet immediately blew up to a viral level. It currently has more than 4,600 retweets and more than 34,000 likes.

“Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first!” pic.twitter.com/q4KUz24QtA — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 4, 2019

Naturally, the internet loves to read into things, and I’m also sure the Patriots legend knew exactly what he was doing when he dropped the word “last” into this tweet.

He knows how to get the media cycle spinning, and hinting at his future is bound to generate massive amounts of attention.

Does this mean Brady is hinting he’s entering the final year of his historic career? Probably not. He’s probably just getting some laughs in about being able to get the media talking.

He seems far too smart and calculating to announce his final year of play in a tweet in June, but he does now have people talking.

Again, the man is a master when it comes to dealing with the press and generating hype. There might not be anybody better at it in the entire league.

It should be fun watching ESPN break down this tweet for the next week like they just gained access to the nuclear codes.

At the end of the day, I’m sure he’s just having fun on the internet. Of course, the media can’t ever let anything be that simple. They’re going to debate this endlessly until they find something better. Welcome to 2019.

