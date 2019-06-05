Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Sends Message To His Critics, Says All His ‘Chips’ Are ‘In’

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz made his mentality heading into the 2019 season clear on Instagram with a recent post.

Mertz, who was the top-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class, has been getting more hype as a freshman than I’ve seen out of a Badgers player in my lifetime. Outside of Russell Wilson, he’s got more hype than any player in program history, and that’s saying a lot. (RELATED: Will Jack Coan Or Graham Mertz Start At Quarterback For The Wisconsin Badgers?)

Naturally, there’s always going to be some noise about playing a freshman in major college football, but the young phenom is letting people know he’s coming for everything.

Mertz posted a photo of himself hitting the weight room ahead of the season and captioned the post, “All my chips in… even the one on my shoulder #CPS.”

I love everything about this kind of mentality. As pointed out in an awesome ESPN profile Tuesday, Wisconsin loads up all over the field, but we historically don’t get star quarterbacks.

We just don’t, but Mertz broke the mold. Now, he’s caught up in a heated quarterback battle with junior Jack Coan. (RELATED: ESPN Publishes Profile On Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz, Calls Him The Program’s ‘Most Hyped QB Since Russell Wilson’)

Clearly, he’s entering the season with something to prove and with the goal of silencing his critics. That’s about as American as it gets.

This country is all about proving you’re the best and shutting up the haters and losers. Judging from everything I’ve seen from Mertz so far, the young man is going to make some major noise in the world of college football.

We open August 30 against South Florida. Be prepared for big things. I’ll be in Vegas letting it all ride on the Badgers to start 1-0, and I have complete confidence in my team when we take the field.

Buckle up because things are going to get wild in a few months.

