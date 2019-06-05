‘Yellowstone’ Returns In Exactly 14 Days On The Paramount Network

“Yellowstone” will be back on TV in exactly 14 days.

In two weeks, the Kevin Costner hit show will return on the Paramount Network, and I couldn’t be more excited. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

As you all know, I consider “Yellowstone” to be one of the greatest shows ever made. It’s about John Dutton (Costner) and his family as they fight off all the threats facing their massive ranch in Montana.

It’s about as American as shows get these days. They take what is theirs, defend it all costs and nobody, especially Kayce, is ever afraid to sling a little lead along the way.

The first season was nothing but adrenaline from start to finish.

On June 19, we’ll all return to the ranch as we watch the Dutton family fight off new threats, possibly make new alliances and we’ll see if Kayce embraces his role as the heir apparent.

Given how things ended in season one, we should immediately be right back to full speed in the premiere.

The show has officially established itself as one of the best on TV. Outside of “Westworld,” I’m not sure there’s anything capable of keeping up in terms of excitement, drama, suspense and never knowing what will happen next. (RELATED: Paramount Network Releases New Preview For ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2)

You know you’re in rarified air when the only two shows involved are “Yellowstone” and “Westworld.”

Tune in June 19 to catch the start of season 2. We’ve waited nearly 10 months for new episodes, and I have no doubt we’re going to be blown away.

Let’s get after it! I can’t wait!

