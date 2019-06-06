Amazon’s Choice For Small Fans Now 47% Off

Anne Kocsis | Contributor

Heat and humidity have already affected many areas of the US. Amazon can help! I found a great deal on a small eight-inch oscillating fan. The Holme’s Lil’ Blizzard Table Fan has two powerful settings and is the perfect size for an office, bedroom, or dorm room. Its wide area coverage cools rooms measuring up to 155 square feet. Plus, the adjustable tilt-head design allows you to direct the airflow wherever you need it most. If you want it to move around the room, you can set it to oscillate. With a portable lightweight design, it can be placed virtually anywhere including on top of a desk. I sent this fan to college with my daughter. While she is home for the summer, I am borrowing it. I have a large office with two walls of windows. Granted, the view is beautiful, but it can get pretty warm from the afternoon sun. The Lil’ Blizzard fan is all I need. Even on the lowest setting, the oscillation feature circulates air and cools the room substantially. Plus, it is really easy to clean since the front grill pops off for easy dusting.

A powerful choice for just $15, this Amazon’s choice 8 inch fan is the must have item of the summer 

The Lil’ Blizzard table fan is Amazon’s Choice for small fans and I agree with them. It is incredibly portable with measurements of  8.1 x 8.9 x 11.8 inches. Plus, it only weighs 3 pounds. Not only is it a great product, it is also available now for a fantastic price! The table fan is worth the money at the retail price of $29.99. At 47% off, you can buy one for every room in your house. You can get a Lil’ Blizzard today for only $15.89. Amazon includes free product support for this item, but you won’t need it. Literally, all you need to do is take it out of the box and plug it in wherever you need it. At the reduced price, I plan to buy one for myself. I recommend you do the same. Amazon has an array of bigger fans as well; check out their full selection today.

