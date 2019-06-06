Family Nearly Gets Wiped Out By Avalanche In Viral Video

One family nearly got taken out by an avalanche in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video shared by @zama_mdluli, which currently has 8.17 million views, a family appearing to be eating dinner in an unknown location seems to be taking in the sights when an avalanche comes crashing down the mountain. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Did they run immediately? Nope. They decided to take a few more moments to watch, and it almost cost them dearly. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the terrifying moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Me watching a bad situation and doing nothing till the final hour: pic.twitter.com/C4HC58sD7y — Sgogwana (@zama_mdluli) June 4, 2019

If you’re this family, you need to learn how to get on your feet and moving like the building is on fire. As somebody who used to live in Montana, I can promise you avalanches are nothing to mess around with.

When you see one coming, it’s time to run for your life if you’re sitting at a table watching.

Seriously, what was this family thinking? Did they think the avalanche wasn’t going to take them out? Did they think they were strong enough to withstand the force behind that thing barreling towards them?

Wake up, people. It’s an avalanche. It’s not a light dusting of snow.

Next time, grab your stuff and start running like it’s the 40-yard dash during the NFL combine. Don’t just hang out and wait to get killed.

H/T: Barstool Sports