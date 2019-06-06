Report: Bayer Drops ‘The Ingraham Angle’ And ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’

Corporate giant Bayer has made the decision to stop advertising on two prime time Fox News programs, according to an anonymous source familiar with the decision cited by reporter Judd Legum.

1. EXCLUSIVE: Bayer stops advertising on Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. Two of Fox News’ primetime hosts have lost their most prominent remaining brand advertiser https://t.co/NDXPnfGjhU — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 6, 2019

The decision comes as left-wing activists continually targeted the show’s advertisers over statements they disagreed with.

Of late, “The Ingraham Angle” host, Laura Ingraham, generated controversy by including anti-Semite Paul Nehlen in a list of several well-known figures banned or censored by social media platforms including Milo Yiannopous, Laura Loomer, Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Michelle Malkin, Dan Scavino and James Woods.

The Fox News host was portrayed as having “defended” Nehlen, even though the broader topic was free speech.

“Anyone who watches Laura’s show knows that she is a fierce protector of freedom of speech, and the intent of the segment was to highlight the growing trend of unilateral censorship in America,” a Fox News statement on the issue reads. (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Just Drove The Haters Insane — Her Ratings Are UP Since Anti-Gun Boycott)

Bayer was one of several major advertisers to stop sponsoring Ingraham’s show in March 2018 following the Fox News host’s tweet mocking former Parkland student and anti-gun activist David Hogg for complaining about colleges rejecting his applications.

“David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” Ingraham wrote, linking a Daily Wire article. “Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA … totally predictable given acceptance rates.”

Yes, @JonCoopertweets, that’s right. @BayerUS has stopped advertising on Laura Ingraham and we have no plans to resume any time in the future. — Bayer AG (@Bayer) March 31, 2018

Contrary to their stated intentions, the corporate giant resumed advertising on Ingraham’s show in August 2018, according to Legum. Though Bayer hadn’t previously been on Carlson’s show, the company did run several advertisements on Monday night, Legum reported.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Fox News and Bayer and will update this story if comment is provided.

