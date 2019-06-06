Browns Cut Desmond Harrison For ‘Missing Or Being Late To Responsibilities’

The Cleveland Browns signaled Wednesday they’re changing the culture, and it cost lineman Desmond Harrison his job.

According to Ian Rapoport, Harrison was cut after he started “missing or being late to responsibilities.” It’s not clear what those could have been because the team was only a couple days into the mandatory minicamp. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

The #Browns informed former starting LT Desmond Harrison yesterday they were releasing him. My understanding is, he starting missing or being late to responsibilities. A player with a ton of talent who’ll now go on waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2019

You know how you signal to everybody the days of losing are over? You cut an extremely talented guy for showing up late.

If they cut him two days into mandatory events, then you know the Browns are down playing games. The more talented you are, the more leash you get. That’s just the way it works.

The fact he’s now unemployed a couple days into minicamp sends the signal to the whole team the time for games is officially over.

Luckily for Harrison, he shouldn’t struggle too much getting a new job. There’s always an NFL team willing to give good players another shot. He shouldn’t be unemployed for long at all.

As for the Browns, I know I trash them a lot, but this is a very respectable move. If you want to be a winning franchise, then you need to have high standards.

Cleveland might actually be in for a big season after all.