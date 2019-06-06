Carrie Underwood Is CMT Music Award’s Most Decorated Artist

Carrie Underwood continued her reign as most decorated artist at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night.

Underwood took home two awards at the fan-voted show, marking her 19th and 20th wins, according to a report published Page Six.

Underwood, 36, won the Video of the Year award for “Cry Pretty” and Female Video of the Year for “Love Wins.”

“Fans, thank you so much. I saw you guys doing the Twitter parties and getting together and doing your thing and voting,” the “Before He Cheats” singer said during her thank you speech. “None of us would be able to do any of what we do if not for you guys. You guys put us here. You guys keep us going. You guys let us live out our dreams.” (RELATED: America’s Sweetheart Carrie Underwood Is All Class In Response To Online Criticism)

Underwood also performed her single, “Southbound.” Other artists who lit up the stage including, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, Maren Morris and Tanya Tucker.

Is anyone surprised that Underwood has won the most awards at an event that is based on fan votes? The entire country community — and probably America, considering she won the fourth season of “American Idol” back in 2004 — can agree that Underwood is one of the greatest country singers of all time.

I’m surprised she didn’t take home more awards because she definitely deserved all of them.