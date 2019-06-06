NCAA Moving 3 Point Line Backwards To International Standards

Your first name

The three point line in college basketball is being moved backwards for the upcoming season.

According to Brett McMurphy, the three point line will be moved backwards to the international standard of 22 feet and 1.75 inches.

It had previously sat at 20 feet and nine inches.

NCAA will move 3-point line back to international distance – 22 feet, 1¾ inches – in men’s hoops starting next season — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 5, 2019

I’m all for moving the three point line backwards. The further back the line goes, the talented you have to be to start firing off threes. (RELATED: Wisconsin Led Big Ten In Basketball Attendance, Ranked Fifth Nationally)

Given the fact Wisconsin loves jacking up threes, I’ll take anything that gives us an edge. Moving the line back a little more than a foot will likely have no impact on us.

However, it could be extremely detrimental to less talented shooting teams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on May 2, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

Besides, 20 feet and nine inches was way too close. You don’t really have to be talented at all to get shots up from there.

The other thing to keep in mind here is moving the line back will also open up spacing on the floor a bit, which will allow for better post action and driving.

I’m not a big fan of changing rules very often, and I generally resist at all costs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Apr 25, 2019 at 5:10pm PDT

However, I can get behind backing up the college three point line. From where I’m sitting, I don’t see any downside at all.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

