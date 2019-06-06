D-Day Veteran Describes Life On The Western Front From Omaha Beach To Germany

WWII Veteran Andy Andrews’ first battle started when he stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy on June 6th, 1944. But D-Day was just the beginning for him.

Andy Andrews graduated from high school in 1943, with a class of 250 men – all of who went on to join the armed services one week later. After completing his 17-week basic training course with the United States Army, he became a machine gunner. (RELATED: 7 Minutes To Live: The Extraordinary Story Of D-Day Veteran Andy Andrews)

In this interview obtained by The Daily Caller, Andrews describes how his squad’s job was to “mop up” remaining German soldiers.

After D-Day Andrews and his squad pushed forward in France and eventually Germany, rooting out German soldiers from villages and the countryside. “The Germans would retreat so fast that they’d leave 15 to 20 men in a little wooded area to delay the Americans. So, we had to mop up,” he said.

Andy survived life on the Western Front for 10 months under harrowing conditions. He was wounded by shrapnel from a grenade, and watched his best friend die in his lap.

Watch his extended interview to see what he endured throughout his time in Europe during WWII.

Check out more of Caitlin McFall’s reports and the new series, The Daily Caller Explains.

YouTube’s Sinister Pedophile Community Continues To Flourish

Fact Check: Did Every Senate Democrat Who Voted Against The Born Alive Bill Receive Donations From Planned Parenthood?

Is Cannabis The Cash Crop Of The Future?

Fact Check: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

Cutting Through The Politics That Have Swallowed The Climate Change Debate

The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The US-Mexico Border