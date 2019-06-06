Detroit Lions Sign Jermaine Kearse To One-Year Deal

The Detroit Lions gave Matthew Stafford some more help Thursday.

According to Adam Schefter, the Lions signed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse to a one-year deal worth $1.35 million and a max value of $2.3 million. He only got $350,000 in fully guaranteed money.

Lions are giving former Jets’ WR Jermaine Kearse a one-year $1.35 million deal with a max value of $2.3 million, including $350k guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 6, 2019

This is another great move for the Lions. Things really have been coming along nicely as of late. Management is doing literally everything possible to surround Matthew Stafford with as much help as possible, and I love the edition of Kearse. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Draft Iowa Tight End T.J. Hockenson 8th Overall)

Get Stafford as much help on offense as humanly possible! The man is in the prime of his career and there’s no excuse to not load up around him, which is exactly what the Lions are doing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:57am PDT

We’re absolutely loaded on offense now. We’ve got Kerryon Johnson in the backfield and we’ve got Marvin Jones Jr., Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Danny Amendola and Jesse James running all over the field. If that offense can’t get it done, then the Lions might have to just shut the whole team down.

As far as the offense goes, I don’t want to hear a single excuse ever again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jun 1, 2019 at 7:05am PDT

Now, let’s go out and stun the world in 2019. Nobody in the NFL thinks we can do anything serious, but we’re out to prove them wrong.

Behind Stafford’s golden arm, we’re going to do some big things this season. You best believe that much.

