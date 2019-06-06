E.J. Manuel Will Join The ACC Network After Retiring From The NFL

Former NFL quarterback E.J. Manuel is heading to the broadcast booth.

Manuel, who was drafted in the first round in 2013 by the Buffalo Bills, announced Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that he’ll be joining the ACC Network for the fall. (RELATED: E.J. Manuel Retires From The NFL)

The move comes after the Florida State legend retired this past season.

Manuel might have been a bust in the NFL, but this is a solid move. He was a star in the ACC, and he seems more than charismatic enough to get the job done.

It truly is a bit mind-boggling how he never did better while playing pro football. He entered the league with a ton of hype.

The former FSU star was supposed to be the quarterback to save the Bills and return them to relevancy. Clearly, that never happened and he’s out of the league six years after being drafted.

It’s always great to see former players stick around close to the game, especially when it comes to broadcasting. They can add an element you can’t get from people who never played at a high level.

Unfortunately for Manuel, FSU is kind of trash right now and I’m not sure how much fun that’ll be when it comes to commentating.

Good for Manuel for not just sitting around in retirement. I wish him nothing but the best, and I’ll even get to hear some of him this fall as I watch Alex Hornibrook with the Seminoles. Should be a fun time.

