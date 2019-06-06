ESPN’s Adam Schefter Fails While Trying To Chug A Glass Of Chocolate Milk

ESPN’s Adam Schefter might be the worst person on the planet at chugging a drink.

Schefty tried to chug a glass of chocolate milk on the air Wednesday amid all the talk about quarterbacks slamming beers. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

He shouldn’t have ever made the attempt because it went horribly wrong. The NFL insider ended up spilling a ton of it, and just really embarrassed himself. Watch the hilarious video below.

ESPN’s NFL Live offered its own version of the Chug-Off QB challenge today. Even if this wasn’t beer, @danorlovsky7 is clearly in the same class of Matthew Stafford and Mitchell Trubisky. pic.twitter.com/Dcm6vTaz6d — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) June 5, 2019

How is it possible to be that bad at hammering a drink? I would expect a child to be better. Schefter might be one of the most plugged in people in the world of sports and football, but he clearly hasn’t spent a lot of time drinking beer.

If I was that bad at drinking, I’d probably never attempt it while on TV. You have to know your limits, and he clearly didn’t.

At the very least, don’t spill the damn drink everywhere!

Finally, why didn’t they just use beer? It’s ESPN. I’m pretty sure the average fan of the network would have been fine with beer being drank on the air.

We’re talking about a network watched by football fans. You know what football fans do? They drink beer. I’m pretty sure nobody would have complained. Forget about the chocolate milk and just grab a cold one.

