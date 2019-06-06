Golden State Warriors Fan Shoves Toronto Raptors Guard Kyle Lowry

A Golden State Warriors fan went way too far Wednesday night during a loss to the Raptors in the NBA finals.

Raptors star Kyle Lowry went into the stands during a hustle play, and a fan responded by appearing to shove him. The fan was ejected after the play. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Golden State Warriors 123-109 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals)

You can watch the bizarre altercation below:

Here’s the fan that gave Kyle Lowry a bit of a push that had Lowry frustrated pic.twitter.com/A41HCGdMAY — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 6, 2019

Fan that pushed Kyle Lowry got ejected pic.twitter.com/TfNAccmhKa — Kid Presentable (@DFSBBallGuy) June 6, 2019

Afterward, Lowry ripped into the fan and said he hopes he never “comes back to an NBA game.”

Kyle Lowry weighs in on the fan who was ejected for shoving the Raptors’ point guard. pic.twitter.com/NamNOpbEZ3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 6, 2019

I couldn’t be more on Lowry’s side against this Warriors fan. I couldn’t be more with him if I tried. If you’re dumb enough to touch an athlete during a game, then you’re dumb enough to get absolutely lit up.

Seriously, the police and security shouldn’t even dream of intervening in a situation like this. We’re talking about an elite athlete against an average Joe in the stands.

I’ll take the athlete 1,000 times out of 1,000.

You have to be out of your damn mind to try to start an altercation with a pro athlete. Sure, an NBA player isn’t exactly the same as a guy in the NHL, but it’s still incredibly stupid.

I hope the league deals with that clown appropriately because he’s got to go. What an absolute idiot. He should consider himself extremely lucky that he didn’t get lit up in front of the whole country.

Props to Lowry for keeping his cool when lots of other people wouldn’t have.