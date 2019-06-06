Country Star Granger Smith Reveals Heartbreaking News About His 3-Year-Old Son After ‘Tragic Accident’

Country superstar Granger Smith shared absolutely heartbreaking news with fans Thursday when he revealed that his 3-year-old son had died following a “tragic accident.”

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” the 39-year-old country singer captioned his post on Instagram, along with a sweet throwback photo of him with his youngest son.

"Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived," he added. "Amber [Smith] and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life."

Smith continued, “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately.”

The "Backroad Song" hitmaker then reminded people to "love the ones close to you" following the tragedy.

“The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts,” the country singer explained. “If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

He then requested, instead of flowers, that people who are interested send a donation to the Dell Children’s Medical Center in his little boy’s name.

“In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name,” Smith wrote. “The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.”

Soon after news broke of his son’s death, the country music family reached out and shared their condolences via social media.

“I am so, so sorry. Thinking of you and your family at this time,” Maren Morris commented on his post.

“Many prayers. So sorry,” Luke Bryan added.

“I [can’t] imagine what y’all are going thru. Praying for [you] and [your] family brother. We are heartbroken for u guys,” Jason Aldean commented.

Lauren Alaina also shared, “I am so, so sorry. We will make a donation in his honor and will encourage our friends to do the same. Sending all my live (sic) and prayers.”

Granger and Amber are also parents of 7-year-old London Smith and 5-year-old Lincoln Monarch Smith.