Hugh Grant Says Don’t Expect To See Him In Rom-Coms Anytime Soon: ‘I’ve Gotten Too Old’

Hugh Grant said fans shouldn’t expect to see him as the leading man of any romantic comedy movies anytime soon because he’s “gotten too old.”

” … I’ve gotten too old and ugly and fat to do them anymore, so now I’ve done other things and I’ve got marginally less self-hatred,” the 58-year-old actor told the Hollywood Reporter Wednesday when asked if he still suffered from an “inferiority complex” because he was “just the guy from romantic comedies.” (RELATED: Here Are The Best Photos Of Elizabeth Hurley From 2017 [SLIDESHOW])

At one point, he talked about how people thought he was a really “nice guy” due to all the characters he played in those classic rom-coms like “Notting Hill” with Julia Roberts, “Love Actually” and “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” just to name a few, but that he wasn’t. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

“People saw all those romantic comedies where I was being a nice guy written by Richard Curtis, who is a very nice guy, and they used to think, ‘Oh, Hugh must be like that,'” Grant explained. “But I’m vile. Really.”

The British actor also shared that he couldn’t really complain about doing those kinds of films because he made “tons of money.”(RELATED: Julia Roberts Is Spilling Out Of Her Dress At Cannes Film Festival)

“Yes, but not one you can complain about,” Grant said. “I was being paid tons of money. I was very lucky. And most of those romantic comedies I can look squarely in the face — one or two are shockers, but on the whole, I can look them in the face and people like them. And I am a big believer that our job is to entertain.”

And when asked if there were any roles he was glad he didn’t have to play anymore, Grant joked “women’s” roles.

“I’m so happy that I don’t have to play women’s parts anymore,” the “Music and Lyrics” star replied. “The school I went to was all boys, and I was a pretty boy and I just played girls for 11 years. And quite well, I have to say. I was a very good Brigitta Von Trapp in my white dress with a blue satin sash. But it’s nice to be playing men again.”