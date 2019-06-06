Celebrate Iggy Azalea’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Iggy Azalea’s birthday on Friday.

In honor of the 29-year-old singer/rapper's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been so many of them.

Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was born in Sydney, Australia. She got her first big break in the entertainment business in 2014 when her debut single "Work" from her first studio album titled "The New Classic" hit the airwaves in 2014. The album ended up reaching the top five-spot on several music charts worldwide

Her follow-up hit from that album, "Fancy," soared up the charts reaching the number one spot on the U.S Billboard Hot 100, helping to make her one of the most successful female rappers of all time.

Since that first album, she's had several chart-topping hits. Most recently, she released her EP Survive the Summer in 2018 with her next highly anticipated album "In My Defense" expected to hit the air this summer. And we can hardly wait.

During her career, she's sold 48 million records globally, with 22 million singles in the U.S. alone. Not to mention the numerous accolades she's received for her artistry.

On top of all that talent, she's drop dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this new year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Iggy!