Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn

Jada Pinkett-Smith admitted she might have been a little too open about her relationship with porn in front of her daughter.

Pinkett-Smith appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where she discussed the “TMI moment” between her, her daughter and her mother, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“I must say that that particular show was a TMI moment,” Pinkett-Smith admitted to host Jimmy Kimmel.

Pinkett-Smith revealed that the decision to discuss the interesting topic on the show was a group decision.

“There were a lot of women, part of our production team and a lot of friends of ours, that have had problems with their mates in their relationships because of pornography,” she said. “So we decided to tackle that issue at the red table.” (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her Past Relationship With Porn)

“But, I must say, I learned a little bit too much about my mother and surely about my daughter,” Pinkett-Smith added. “I was like, for the first time, I never thought that I, personally, would have a TMI moment at the red table and that was the show. I’m very inquisitive like that.”

Pinkett-Smith’s husband Will Smith thought the conversation went too far. When asked who made him the most uncomfortable, his wife, his mother-in-law or his daughter Smith responded, “It’s all bad.”

Pinkett-Smith opened up about her past relationship with porn on a recent episode of her Facebook Watch show “Red Table Talk.”

“I wasn’t in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness,” Pinkett-Smith told Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. “I actually feel like I was using ‘addiction’ a little lightly. And maybe I’ll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence.”