Jonas Brothers Thought Questions About Their Purity Rings Were ‘Incredibly Annoying’

The Jonas Brothers admitted they got tired of people asking about their purity bands in interviews.

Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas were asked if things ever got awkward when people asked about their purity rings in a digital cover story interview for Harper’s Bazaar published Thursday.

“The very simple answer is that it was incredibly annoying,” Nick replied. “And then it became a defining factor of who we were as a band, which was disappointing. I was just trying to navigate love, and romance, and what sex even meant to me, at a sensitive age.” (RELATED: The Jonas Brothers Are Getting Back Together)

“The question should have been: Is it appropriate for people to talk about a 16-year-old’s sex life? It’s absolutely not — and it wouldn’t necessarily fly today,” he added.

Nick noted that he now understands why the purity rings were such a big story for everyone else.

“Once I got older, and I experienced love, and had sex, and defined my view of the world, and what faith and religion actually meant to me, I accepted that [the rings] were probably a fascinating story to people,” Nick admitted. “In the same way, the ‘South Park’ episode [which ridiculed the rings] is incredibly entertaining. I accept that it made some people curious and laugh. It doesn’t define us now. That’s what matters.”