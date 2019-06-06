Kevin Durant Ruled Out For Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

Your first name

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant won’t play in game four of the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The news was announced Thursday afternoon as the star forward continues to rehab an injured calf.

Breaking: KD (calf) is OUT for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/CfbpYn6icY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 6, 2019

Kerr says Klay Thompson should play on Game 4. Durant is OUT. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) June 6, 2019

Kevin Durant will not play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Steve Kerr says. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) June 6, 2019

My friends, it’s officially time to panic if you’re a fan of the Warriors. Panic. The Raptors are already up 2-1, Klay Thompson is going to play game five coming off injury, the Raptors are rolling and the best player in the series isn’t going to play. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Golden State Warriors 123-109 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals)

I didn’t think it was time to panic previously, even after going down 2-1. That’s changed now. Panic and panic as much as you can.

If the Raptors win Friday night, this series is over. If they go up 3-1, there’s simply no way the Warriors are coming back.

There might be a very real chance Durant doesn’t play again for the Warriors if Toronto walks out of the stadium Friday night with a win.

It’s wild how quickly the tables have turned.

The Raptors and Warriors will take the court Friday night at 9:00 EST on ABC to see if Golden State can even up the series.

If you’re not already in panic mode, I suggest you get there if you’re a fan of Steph Curry and company. We’re officially at DEFCON 2.

Below is a live look at Warriors fans if Golden State loses tomorrow. You hate to see it!

