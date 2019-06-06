Margot Robbie Hates Getting This One Compliment

“Wolf Of Wall Street” actress Margot Robbie hates being called a “bombshell.”

Robbie, 28, was featured on Vogue’s July cover and opened up about the compliment that she hates getting, Page Six reported.

“I hate that word. I hate it — so much,” Robbie said in an interview. “I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I’m not a bombshell. I’m not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, ‘Look at that woman.’ That doesn’t happen.” (RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter’s ‘Hypothesis’ When Asked About Margot Robbie)

“People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word I don’t know what that word would be, but I’m certain it would not be bombshell,” Robbie continued.

I get what she’s saying, but someone calling you a bombshell doesn’t have anything to do with your personality. This is one of those compliments that you just take because if you’re getting that compliment you most likely are extremely attractive.

Maybe she wants to be taken more seriously and it’s okay to want that. However, no matter how serious she ever gets, she’s still going to be a bombshell. She just needs to come to terms with that.

Robbie is high up on the list of extremely beautiful models and actresses.