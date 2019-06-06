Neal McDonough Discusses Joining ‘Yellowstone’ For Season 2, Says The Drama Is ‘Truly Amazing’

It sounds like Neal McDonough really enjoyed joining the cast of “Yellowstone” for the second season.

McDonough, who also starred in a season of “Justified,” plays the new villain Malcom Beck, and it looks like he’ll be nothing but trouble for the Dutton family from what we’ve seen in previews. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

He recently told Jeffrey K. Howard the following when discussing his arrival to the show for season two:

Taylor [Sheridan], he devised a really wonderful character with Malcom Beck. It was a lot of fun. Look, I got to work Kevin [Costner], these guys [Gil Birmingham and Wes Bentley], the words of Taylor Sheridan and I got to wear a cowboy hat. All of that is just awesome. But, the drama, the level of drama they put together is really just truly amazing. And, to play Malcolm Beck was, you know, I’ll look back at this and realize it was one of the highlights of my career and my life.

You can watch the full comments from McDonough, Gil Birmingham and Wes Bentley below.

Adding McDonough to the cast was a next level genius move from Sheridan and the Paramount Network. The man is just chilling. Now, I’m sure he’s a nice dude off of the screen, but he makes your skin crawl when on it.

Look no further than “Justified” if you need proof of that fact. The man was terrifying as Robert Quarles. Now, it looks like he’s going to be the same menacing kind of character in the new episodes, which arrive June 19.

If you’re not ready for what is ahead, then I’m not sure you understand great television when you see it. Costner, Luke Grimes, McDonough, Birmingham, Bentley and the rest of the cast are going to bring some serious fire for season two. I can promise you all that much.

We already had one outstanding villain in season one with Dan Jenkins, and I’m confident Malcolm Beck will be just as great if not better.

Tune in June 19 to catch the start of season two. We’ve waited a long time, and I fully expect it to be absolute carnage.

