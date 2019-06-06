Odell Beckham Jr. Makes One-Handed Catch During Cleveland Browns Minicamp

Odell Beckham Jr. already appears to be in midseason form with the Cleveland Browns.

Ben Axelrod posted a video of the team’s new star receiver running a route in practice, and he made a beautiful snag with just one hand. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

It almost seemed just like his famous snatch during his days with the Giants. Give it a watch below.

And yep, Odell is here pic.twitter.com/6srV93hSp3 — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) June 5, 2019

Well, here we go folks. It’s just one video, it doesn’t prove much but it also is a sign OBJ still can make massive plays.

There has been nonstop talk about the former Giants star all offseason when he didn’t really show up for voluntary activities.

The chatter about the Browns, his role and the state of the team pretty much never ended. Again, it’s just one video but OBJ clearly can still ball out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Jun 4, 2019 at 2:54pm PDT

Whether the Browns dominate or not this season, I can promise you it’s going to be entertaining. It’ll be much funnier if all hell breaks loose.

Given the egos of OBJ and Baker Mayfield, it will go nuclear fast if things get off to a slow start. Expectations are unreasonably high in Cleveland right now, and that sounds like a perfect situation for an explosion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on May 14, 2019 at 11:33am PDT

Week one truly can’t get here soon enough!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter