Olivia Munn Says She Probably Won’t Ever Get Married, Points To Her Dogs And Her Sex Toys As Reasons

Actress Olivia Munn revealed she may never get married after opening up about a past relationship that made her feel “worthless.”

Munn, 38, appeared on “Naked With Catt Sadler” and talked about what it was like for her to go through a really tough breakup, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Tonight.

“We had been in calm waters for a long time. It’s always calm waters. And then all of a sudden, the boat capsized,” the “Magic Mike” star admitted. “… I think a lot of women and men who are in relationships are like, this where, you know, you’re just walking on eggshells and you’re just happy anytime it’s just like you can breathe a little bit, even though you don’t realize that you have, you know, a cinder block on your chest the whole time. You’re taking in little sips of air.”

“And so, when it capsized, I was still in the emotional place that I had been in for those years, which wasn’t a good place,” she added. “And then when you do go through something like that, you do truly feel worthless.” (RELATED: Olivia Munn Sheds A Little Light On Aaron Rodgers’ Family Drama – ‘Long Overdue’)

She credited her mom, her friends and her sister for helping her through the split. These days, Munn isn’t even sure she will ever get married.

“I am so happy in my life right now, and I don’t think I will ever get married or have children unless somebody comes around that’s so amazing,” Munn admitted.

“Like, I don’t know what a guy can bring, honestly. I do not know. What are you bringing?” she continued.

Munn pointed out that she has fun with her friends and loves her work.

“I have my dogs, who are just so cuddly. And, you know, they make great vibrators and a lot of them are USB-charged now. You don’t have to scramble around for batteries,” Munn added.