Packers And Raiders Will Play Preseason Game In Winnipeg, Canada

The Green Bay Packers are headed north of the border for a preseason game.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Packers and Oakland Raiders will play a preseason game in Winnipeg, Canada on August 22. The Raiders will also play a regular season game in London.

While I’m the most American person on the planet, I’m glad to see the NFL is headed to Canada for at least one night. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Chug Beer ‘Finally’ Have A ‘Talent’ Better Than Him)

I know some Canadians. They’re good people. They’re fun and like to drink beer. Nothing against them at all, but their country isn’t the USA.

They could use a little more freedom, and bringing the NFL for a primetime preseason game is a great start. Now, I wouldn’t ever want to burn a regular season game up there, but I think we can all agree there’s nothing wrong playing a preseason one up there.

The Canadians already have the CFL, which is actually highly-entertaining. However, it’s nothing like the NFL.

The NFL is the cream of the crop when it comes to pro football. The league should be applauded for gifting our polite neighbors to the north with some quality football action.

They’re also not getting just some random game. They’re getting a matchup between one of the best quarterbacks in the league on one side and Jon Gruden on the other.

I hope all the friendly people in Canada enjoy the action. I might hate the Packers, but I’m glad to see the game expand as much around the globe as humanly possible.

The more it spreads, the more valuable the NFL becomes. I think that’s a notion and idea we can all get behind.

