Toronto Raptors Beat The Golden State Warriors 123-109 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

The Toronto Raptors took a 2-1 lead in the NBA finals after beating the Golden State Warriors 123-109 Wednesday night.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors pretty much dominated from start to finish as the Warriors had to play without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Beat The Toronto Raptors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals)

If you’re a fan of the Warriors, what you saw last night should make you very concerned. Watch the full highlights of the Raptors major win below.

I can’t believe I’m about to say this, but the Warriors might be in some serious trouble. Leonard was unstoppable last night as he dropped 30.

It was clear to anybody with eyes last night the Warriors just aren’t even close to the same team without Durant and Thompson on the floor.

They might be able to win without just one of them, but both of them sidelined is a serious issue for Golden State.

There were people shelling out major money for game four assuming they’d get to see the Warriors win in a sweep at home.

Not only will that not happen at this point, but they need to win two straight just to take a lead in the series.

Is it time to panic? No, but the Warriors need Durant back on the court as fast as humanly possible.

Tune in Friday night at 9:00 EST on ABC to see game four. If the Warriors drop that one, then people are really going to lose their minds.

Fans of the sport are certainly in for a fun time.

