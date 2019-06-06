Roy Moore’s Lawyer Arrested On Drug Charges

The lawyer of former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore was arrested on drug charges Wednesday night.

Trenton Roger Garmon, 39, was arrested by Gadsden police and charged with driving under the influence of controlled substances, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Al.com reported. He was reportedly booked in the Etowah County Jail around 8 p.m. after police pulled him over.

Garmon faced criticism in November of 2017 for trying to use MSNBC host Ali Velshi’s “diverse background” to dodge questions about Moore allegedly dating teen girls as a grown man.

This all comes as Moore has continued to hint that he would be taking another shot at Alabama Democrat Doug Jones’ Senate seat after losing to him in December 2017. (RELATED: Roy Moore Is ‘Seriously Considering’ Another Run For The Senate In Alabama)

Garmon is being held on a bond of $3,000.

