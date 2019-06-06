TV Ratings For Game 3 Of The NBA Finals Down 21%, Hit 12-Year Low

The Wednesday night TV ratings for the Toronto Raptors’ win against the Golden State Warriors on ABC were atrocious.

According to Deadline, the game was down 21% from last season and a 12-year low for a Game 3. TVByTheNumbers has the number of viewers listed at 10.43 million for ABC. (RELATED: TV Ratings For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals Down 20%)

The awful ratings continue for the NBA. They’ve just been atrocious. Absolutely awful, and there’s no end in sight for the horrific numbers.

How are they so bad? A 12-year low? What is going on? If you’re running the league right now or anybody involved with the television right, you better be absolutely panicking.

It’s an absolute free fall!

The worst part for the NBA is the fact the games have been actually pretty solid. If people won’t watch entertaining games, then what will they watch?

Also, if you don’t think LeBron James’ absence has anything to do with these numbers, then you’re not paying attention. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Beat The Golden State Warriors 123-109 In Game 3 Of The NBA Finals)

Nobody — and I mean nobody — in the world of sports draws eyeballs like he does, and the Lakers didn’t even make the playoffs. That clearly hurt the league a lot. You’d think Steph Curry and the Warriors would be enough to stop the bleeding, but that’s apparently not the case.

The NBA better figure out what the hell is going on because it really can’t get much worse at all. What an utter disaster for the league.

