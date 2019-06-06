Vince Carter Says He Will Retire From The NBA After The 2020 Season

Legendary basketball player Vince Carter will retire after one more season in the NBA.

Carter said he has “one more” season left in the tank during a Wednesday appearance on ESPN. If he does officially end his career next year, it’ll come after 22 years in the league.

Watch his full comments below.

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

It’s wild to me how long Vince Carter has been in the NBA. Not only has he been in the NBA, but he’s been an outstanding player for more than two decades. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Beat The Toronto Raptors In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals)

Most guys aren’t capable of sticking around a few seasons. There are kids in college right now who weren’t even born when Carter made his NBA debut for the Raptors in 1998.

How many athletes are playing sports right now for more than two decades at the professional level? Not many that I can think of. Tom Brady is entering his 20th season with the Patriots.

Outside of him, Carter might be the only one to have hit the two-decade mark.

Fun story for all of you. I was in Detroit and at the game when the electric guard made his debut for the Nets back in 2004. The place was pure electricity as we watched a new era of his career get ushered in.

Of all the sporting events I’ve been to, Carter’s debut with the Nets was one of the coolest.

He’s had a hell of a career in the NBA, and I’m sure he’ll have a successful one on TV when he retires if that’s what he wants. Props to him for making it as long as he has.

