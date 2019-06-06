Warriors Minority Owner Won’t Attend NBA Finals Games After Lowry Shove

The Golden State Warriors fan who shoved Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry has been identified as Warriors’ minority owner Mark Stevens.

He was reprimanded by the organization for the push, and will not attend any games during the rest of the NBA Finals, according to the team.

The Warriors have released a statement about last night’s incident involving Warriors investor Mark Stevens shoving Kyle Lowry, which includes an apology from the organization and says the investigation is ongoing: pic.twitter.com/E8OQN3GPOC — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) June 6, 2019



“Mr. Stevens’ behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization,” the team said in a statement. “We’re extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct.”

Stevens is a venture capitalist who at one point was a partner in Sequoia Capital in California. Stevens is worth $2.6 billion, and is a major USC donor, according to Forbes.

The incident has been the subject of social media outrage all day, and LeBron James even chimed in with his thoughts in an Instagram post Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 6, 2019 at 9:42am PDT

LeBron is right.

Stevens’ actions were completely inappropriate, and the Warriors did the right thing by publicly condemning him and making sure he’s not around for the rest of the Finals. Now it’s time for Adam Silver to ensure that Stevens sells his stake in the team.

By putting his hands on a player, Stevens crossed a line that should never be crossed. The NBA must have zero tolerance for his actions, and Stevens should no longer be part of the league.

