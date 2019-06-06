What Will It Take For Democrats To Finally Acknowledge The Border Crisis?

The crisis at the border continues to worsen, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol statistics during the month of May.

CBP saw a 32% increase last month in the number of apprehensions at the southern border, and the first week of June is signaling a similar trend.

President Trump’s response to the crisis is to implement five percent tariffs on all Mexican imports until the flood of illegal immigrants traveling through Mexico, into the U.S., is resolved. The tariffs will increase incrementally by five percent each month, until maxing out at 25% in October. Though Trump has said that if Mexico addresses the problem sooner, the tariffs will be lifted.

But not everyone in congress supports the president’s current strategy to tackle the border crisis. (RELATED: Trump Replacing Top Immigration Chief With Ken Cuccinelli)

Vince Coglianese and Christian Datoc are here to break down what it might take for Democrats to acknowledge that there is a crisis at the border.

Datoc says it will take a “terrorist attack along the southern border…I mean I don’t think they are going to acknowledge it.”

“I feel like they are just more concerned with obstructing Trump than helping anyone.”

What do you think is the best way to handle the crisis at the border? Let us know what YOU want to hear discussed in the future.

Take advantage of your Patriots subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape our coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!