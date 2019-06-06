Woman Who Was Allegedly Beaten At Dominican Resort Demanded $2.2M Before Going Public, The Resort Said

A Dominican Republic resort said a woman who said a resort employee brutally beat her asked for a $2.2 million settlement agreement months before she went public with information of her alleged attack.

The Majestic Elegance Resort said in a statement Wednesday that Tammy Lawrence-Daley, 51, of Delaware “formally demanded” $2.2 million in compensation for the attack that allegedly occurred in January on resort property.

“Mrs. Lawrence, who is an insurance professional in the United States, formally demanded a $2.2 million compensation agreement. After receiving no positive response, she disclosed her version of the case, 4 months after it happened,” the statement reads.

Lawrence-Daley alleged in a May 29 Facebook post that she was beaten by a man wearing a Majestic Elegance Resort uniform, then trapped in a confined space for eight hours before she was found while on vacation in the Dominican Republic with her husband and friends. (RELATED: Gerard Butler Has Been Hospitalized In The Dominican Republic. Here’s What We Know)

The resort disputed Lawrence-Daley’s accusation that it did not appropriately address her case. The resort reportedly told her concerned husband that she was probably passed out drunk, while she was instead being allegedly attacked.

Instead, the resort said in the statement that it “rigorously implemented the security protocol provided for cases when information is received of a guest in trouble.”

“Mr. Daley reported her disappearance at 2:30 in the morning, and in a few minutes, a search operation began all throughout the property,” the statement continued.

The statement also revealed details about Lawrence-Daley’s condition when she was found the next morning by searchers.

“She was found at 6:40 in the morning at a restricted area of the hotel. She showed bruises on her face and had a broken fingernail, without presenting any other signs of violence on her body, and still being in possession of her purse, cell phone, and other belongings,” the statement read.

The resort’s statement claimed that authorities were contacted immediately after she was found and that they recommended she take legal action against the resort, though she refused to do so.

“She refused to present any legal accusations despite the recommendations of the local authorities,” the statement continued.

Dominican police now say that there are points in Lawrence-Daley’s story that don’t quite add up and that the case is based on “conjecture,” the New York Post reported.

