Anthony Smith Shares Photo Of Metal Rod In His Hand Following Injury During Alexander Gustafsson Fight

UFC star Anthony Smith recently shared a graphic photo of his hand injury.

Smith broke his hand this past weekend during a victory over Alexander Gustafsson at Fight Night 153, according to TMZ. A metal rod had to be interested into his hand, and the photo might make you sick. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

Check out a picture of the x-ray and bar that was inserted below.

Flew deep into enemy territory. Broke my hand in the 2nd round. Still performed against the odds. Whatever it takes. I finish fights. #LIONHEART pic.twitter.com/ioShuyHrgO — Anthony Smith (@lionheartasmith) June 5, 2019

Imagine busting a bone like that and still winning the fight. If I ever break my hand in that fashion, you can go ahead and just put me down like a horse with a bum leg. There's no chance I'd ever continue throwing punches.

Not only did Smith finish the fight; he won the damn thing. It doesn’t get much more impressive than that.

The legend killer strikes again, Anthony “Lionheart” Smith put an end to an historic career by submitting Alexander Gustafsson. #UFCStockholm pic.twitter.com/olBUrwg0Oz — Champion Sports Productions (@ChampSportsProd) June 1, 2019

In case you didn’t already know UFC fighters are insanely tough, the photos from Smith should be all the proof you ever need.

Let’s not forget: These are dudes who literally get punched in the face for a living. Apparently, not even a horribly busted up bone in the hand can slow them down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony “Lionheart” Smith (@lionheartasmith) on Jun 2, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

Very impressive, Smith. Very impressive.

