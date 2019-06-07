St. Louis Blues Beat The Boston Bruins 2-1 In Game 5 Of The Stanley Cup Final

The St. Louis Blues took a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins after winning 2-1 Thursday night.

The victory for the Blues didn’t come without controversy. A no-call on what many fans felt was an easy tripping call on Tyler Bozak resulted in St. Louis taking a 2-0 lead moments later.

You can watch the play below, and decide for yourself what you think.

CONTROVERSY ALERT What do you think of the no-call that lead to the #Blues 2-0 lead? pic.twitter.com/8TRfayZR6B — Tim and Sid (@timandsid) June 7, 2019

Is it a trip? It’s really hard to say with complete positivity. The league generally comes out and admits obvious blown calls, and didn’t say a word here. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Win Game 4 Of The Stanley Cup Final Against The Bruins, Tie Series 2-2)

The refs could have easily blown the whistle there, and I don’t think too many people would have complained on either side. However, this is the Stanley Cup we’re talking about. You’ve got to let the guys play.

This isn’t the NBA. It’s hockey. Call the game fair but don’t over-officiate. Having said that, I wouldn’t blame fans for rioting. If you’re going to take the line you got screwed by the officials, then you might as well go all the way to ‘100.’ Take to the streets and let it be known just how you feel. As a member of a couple sports riots, I can tell you they can really get the blood pumping.

Now, the series heads back to St. Louis for game six of the highly entertaining series. If you’re a fan not pulling for either team, you have to love how the first five games have gone.

All of them except one have been exceptionally close and fun. That’s the type of acton that sets the Cup apart from everything else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on Jun 6, 2019 at 9:46pm PDT

Tune in at 8:00 EST Sunday night on NBC to see if the Blues can shut this thing out or if the Bruins will fight back to even the series.

There’s nothing better in sports than an elimination game. It’s what separates the boys from the men. It’s going to be great!

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter