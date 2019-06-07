Brad Pitt’s Image Was Removed From An Advertisement For The ‘Straight Pride Parade’

Actor Brad Pitt’s image was removed from a “straight pride parade” advertisement in Boston.

Pitt was chosen by a group of men to be the unofficial face of the movement, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

“The Straight Community has adopted Brad Pitt as our mascot! Congratulations to Mr. Pitt for being the face of this important civil rights movement. Straight Rights are Human Rights!” the Super Happy Fun America organization’s advertisement read.

Sources close to Pitt told TMZ that the actor’s team reached out to the Super Happy Fun America organization and demanded “they stop using his name and likeness for their event.” Since then, a redacted version of the announcement on their website.

The idea for the “straight pride parade” began earlier this month in response to Gay Pride Month. The parade has caught the attention of other celebrities as well. Chris Evans of “The Avengers” took to Twitter to voice his thoughts on the parade.

Evans tweeted:

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??

Blink 182 member Mark Hoppus tweeted that in light of the straight pride parade he’d be auctioning off a bass guitar and would donate the proceeds to an LGBT cause.

Hoppus wrote:

To celebrate how utterly ridiculous a Straight Pride parade is, I’m going to auction off one of my basses, match the final bid dollar-for-dollar, and donate all the money to the @TrevorProject.