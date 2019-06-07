Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Have Reportedly Called It Quits

Actor Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk have reportedly ended their relationship.

The couple had been together for the past four years, according to a report published Thursday by People Magazine. Cooper and Shayk are in the process of figuring out shared custody of their two-year-old daughter a representative told People.

The pair began dating in 2015, but have kept their relationship private.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Shayk told Glamour UK in an interview from February. (RELATED: Report: Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Falling Apart)

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she added. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Keeping their relationship private hasn’t stopped the public from speculating about the duo. After Cooper’s appearance in “A Star Is Born,” rumors surfaced about the chemistry between him and co-lead Lady Gaga.

Well, the relationship standing in the way of Cooper and Gaga has now ended — so the world can actually figure out if they truly are in love with each other.