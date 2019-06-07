Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Have Reportedly Called It Quits

Lauryn Overhultz | Columnist

Actor Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk have reportedly ended their relationship.

The couple had been together for the past four years, according to a report published Thursday by People Magazine. Cooper and Shayk are in the process of figuring out shared custody of their two-year-old daughter a representative told People.

76th Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 6, 2019 - Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The pair began dating in 2015, but have kept their relationship private.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” Shayk told Glamour UK in an interview from February. (RELATED: Report: Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk’s Relationship Falling Apart)

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she added. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk look on prior to the Men's Singles Final match between Andy Murray of Great Britain and Milos Raonic of Canada on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Keeping their relationship private hasn’t stopped the public from speculating about the duo. After Cooper’s appearance in “A Star Is Born,rumors surfaced about the chemistry between him and co-lead Lady Gaga.

Well, the relationship standing in the way of Cooper and Gaga has now ended — so the world can actually figure out if they truly are in love with each other.

