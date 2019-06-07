Watch Fans Fight During Game 5 Of The Stanley Cup Final Between The Bruins And Blues

Some fans got a bit too wild Thursday night when the Blues beat the Bruins in game five of the Stanley Cup Final.

In a video posted by Barstool Sports, several fans can be seen trying to fight each other after it appears the game is over. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

It’s not clear what started the altercation, but it’s pretty clear it didn’t go well for anybody. I don’t mean from a physical health standpoint. I mean from the standpoint that I’m not sure a single one of these guys knows how to fight at all.

It looked like what I imagine a fight between drunk toddlers would look like.

St Louis just alpha’d Boston on and off the ice @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/ogC9aus04R — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 7, 2019

I kind of have to give props to the guy in the Bruins jersey who tried to take them all on at once. It was about one on six at one point from my count, and the dude still was feeling himself.

Obviously, he ended up on the ground getting choked out. If you’re going to try to fight an entire unit of people at once, I suggest you actually have some idea what you’re doing. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Beat The Boston Bruins 2-1 In Game 5 Of The Stanley Cup Final)

In fact, just avoid that situation entirely unless you’re Conor McGregor or some other UFC star. Han Solo might never want to hear the odds, but I can tell you one on six likely won’t work out well for the guy alone.

Here’s some more free advice for everybody and it’s shocking to hear. Maybe, we just all agree to not fight at sporting events.

This is the Stanley Cup Final! This is the pinnacle of championships! This isn’t a place for drunken brawls, and I use the word ‘brawl’ as loosely as possible here.

Imagine paying a ton of money to be at the game and then finding yourself getting choked on the floor. It’s a tough look!

Let’s hope fans of the Bruins and Blues chill out a bit before game six in St. Louis. Check it out Sunday night on ABC as Boston tries to fight back from a 3-2 deficit.