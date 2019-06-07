Carson Wentz Signs 4-Year Extension With The Eagles, Gets $107.9 Million Guaranteed

The Philadelphia Eagles gave Carson Wentz the most guaranteed money in the history of the NFL late Thursday.

According to Adam Schefter, the young quarterback signed a four-year extension worth up to $144 million. He also got $107.9 million guaranteed, which is an NFL record.

Eagles are giving Carson Wentz a four-year, $128 million contract extension that include guarantees over $107 million, per source. Wentz’s total deal is now six years for $154 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2019

Carson Wentz’s deal also can escalate from $128 million to a max value of $144 million, per source. https://t.co/ye8feLiGSy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2019

More deal details: Carson Wentz’s four-year contract extension includes an NFL-record $107.9 million guaranteed, including $66 million fully guaranteed at signing, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2019

We all knew this was coming, but I’m not sure we knew the Eagles would give their gunslinger a record amount of money. Let’s not forget Wentz still has yet to prove anything in the postseason.

Is he talented? Absolutely, but being talented is a lot different than proving it down the stretch when things matter. He’s also struggled with some health issues, but Philadelphia clearly isn’t worried about that.

You don’t write a guy a deal with more than $100 million guaranteed if you think his body won’t hold up. The Eagles locked up their quarterback for a long time, and that’s a reason for fans to celebrate.

Now, the former North Dakota State star will have to go prove he’s worth every penny out on the field. Again, there’s no question he has the skills to get the job done. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agree s To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

The man knows to how to play football.

You know who is probably happiest right now? Dak Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback can now point to Wentz’s deal when it comes to him getting paid.

If you’re Prescott, you need to get on the phone and shoot the Philly star a massive ‘thank you.’

Wentz might hold the record right now for most guaranteed money, but I think we all know it won’t last long. He broke Russell Wilson’s record and somebody will soon break this one.

Will it be Prescott? Possibly Jared Goff? Only time will tell, but this record won’t stand for long. That’s just the way the NFL works.

Shoutout to Wentz coming from NDSU all the way to becoming the player with the most guaranteed money in NFL history. That’s the type of guy you love to cheer for.

