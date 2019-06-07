ESPN Ranks Josh Rosen Trade Debacle As Worst Move Of The NFL Offseason

ESPN has deemed the way the Cardinals handled Josh Rosen’s trade as the worst move of the NFL offseason.

Rosen was traded to the Miami Dolphins after the Cardinals drafted quarterback Kyler Murray first overall, and the entire thing was pretty much a massive debacle from start to finish.

ESPN named it the worst move of the offseason, in part because the Cardinals waited until after taking Murray to deal Rosen, which greatly impacted his trade value. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

ESPN absolutely hit the nail on the head here. The whole world knew months out the Cardinals were going to take Murray and GM Steve Keim still waited to trade him away!

The moment Arizona took Murray with Rosen still on the roster, his trade value took a huge hit. You’d think this would have been obvious to the Cardinals management, but apparently, that wasn’t the case at all.

It only got worse from there. Rosen also revealed that his former GM never even talked to him, which is about the most disrespectful move I can think of when it comes to the treatment of a starting quarterback.

The entire Rosen situation was a disaster, but it’s time for all the parties involved to move forward. The former UCLA star is going to be given every opportunity to start with the Dolphins, and I hope he does.

Rosen is an easy dude to cheer for, despite people not liking him for being too smart. I hope he goes out there and balls out in Miami. It’d be absolutely awesome to see.

