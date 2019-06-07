Emilia Clarke Says She Regrets Not Taking Anything From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Set

Emilia Clarke has a big regret about “Game of Thrones,” but it might not be what you expect.

Clarke played Daenerys in the hit HBO show, which came to an end last month. After spending years on the show, her regret might surprise you. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“I didn’t take anything, and I deeply regret it, and I’m very annoyed. I’m really hoping that the showrunners give me a dragon. I need my smelly socks. I think I did take those,” the star told Variety about her regrets as the show came to an end about not taking a souvenir.

Not taking items from the set? I have a better regret Clarke should have. She should regret not slapping the writers in the face when she read the script for the finale.

She should regret not getting all the actors together and refusing to step foot on set until the fans got what we deserved, which would have been a “GoT” ending that didn’t suck.

I’m not blaming Clarke for the ending being complete trash. Her scenes in the finale were actually the only ones that didn’t blow. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

However, she should have been the hero we all needed by refusing to participate in that awful “Game of Thrones” finale.

I would regret it to my dying breath if I was a member of the show and didn’t do everything in my power to save the final episode for the fans.

She’s already legendary, but she could have also have been an icon for righteousness if she got the job done. Forget taking stuff from the set. That’s JV. Focus on saving the show!

On a bit of a different note, I can’t wait to see what Clarke does next in her career. She’s going to only become a bigger and bigger star with time.

“Game of Thrones” might have had an atrocious ending, but she’s still a star in our book.

