Granger Smith’s 3-Year-Old Son’s Cause Of Death Confirmed

A representative for country star Granger Smith confirmed the cause of death of his son River.

Smith’s rep confirmed to People Magazine that the three-year-old boy’s tragic death was caused by a drowning accident, according to a report published Thursday.

The Williamson County Sheriff Department did not comment to People about the incident.

Smith shared the news of his son’s passing with his fans Thursday in an Instagram post.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” the “Backroad Song” singer wrote. “Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived.”

“Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” Smith shared.

As previously reported, Smith requested instead of sending flowers people interested should make a donation to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. (RELATED: Country Star Granger Smith Reveals Heartbreaking News About His 3-Year-Old Son After ‘Tragic Accident’)

Smith added that the family is “heartbroken” but they “take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately.”

“The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts,” the country singer explained. “If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”