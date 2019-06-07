Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Throws Incredible No-Look Pass During Practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick recently unleashed an unreal pass during practice.

Fitzpatrick tossed a no-look pass to DeVante Adams while rolling out, and he couldn’t have put this one anymore on the money than he did.

This wasn’t like a three-yard out route either. He dropped an absolute dime down the field and didn’t even look at Adams to get the job done. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Says NFL Quarterbacks Who Can Chug Beer ‘Finally’ Have A ‘Talent’ Better Than Him)

Watch the unreal throw below.

We’ve watched this 50 times already… What about you? Fitzpatrick >> @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/CDC3Tgfuzq — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 6, 2019

How? How did he complete that pass. Was that Patrick Mahomes or was that NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick?

I’m honestly struggling to tell the two of them apart.

The Kansas City Chiefs star even paid respect to the great throw on Twitter when he quote tweeted it with “This is legendary.”

This is legendary! https://t.co/ZEyrGPUkwR — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 6, 2019

So, which one do we think is more impressive? It’s a tough call because they look extremely similar. Fitzpatrick made the tougher throw to the sideline, but he didn’t do it in a game, which has to be worth something.

If Fitz made that throw in a game, then I’d have to put him at the top. However, he didn’t. It was impressive, but it was still practice.

Because of that reason, I’m going with Mahomes.

Let us know in the comments which one you think was more impressive.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter