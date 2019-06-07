Pavel Datsyuk Won’t Return To The NHL, Signs With Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg In The KHL

Pavel Datsyuk won’t be returning to the NHL.

There had been some serious speculation the former Detroit Red Wings superstar would return after playing the past few years in the KHL in Russia.

However, that won’t be happening because he signed with his hometown team Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg to remain in Russia. (RELATED: Pavel Datsyuk Will Visit The Red Wings After Leaving His KHL Team)

Pavel Datsyuk @Datsyuk13 signed a one-year deal with his hometown team Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg @IHCAvtomobilist — KHL (@khl_eng) June 5, 2019

Well, this kind of sucks. I know Red Wings fans like myself would have gone through the roof if he returned to the NHL.

The man is one of the greatest players to ever lace up some skates, and he was the face of hockey in Detroit for years. It just hasn’t been the same ever since he took his talents to Russia, and now it’s clear he really doesn’t intend on coming back.

Given the fact Datsyuk will soon be 41 years old, I think it’s safe to say his NHL careers are officially over after signing again in Russia.

Deep down, I think most Red Wings fans and people around the league always knew this was the case for the extremely talented forward.

We were just maybe holding out hope he might someday make a glorious return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavel Datsyuk (@datsyuk13hockey) on Jun 5, 2019 at 3:07am PDT

I guess we can officially shut the door on hoping we see him playing in America again. Tough pill to swallow, but I wish him nothing but the best as he continues to play some puck over in the KHL.

