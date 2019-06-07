Second GOP State Senator Found Discovered Shot To Death In 2 Days

Oklahoma Republican state Sen. Jonathan Nichols was found dead Friday, making him the second GOP state senator to be shot to death in the last two days.

Police reportedly found Nichols, 53, dead by a gunshot wound in Norman, Oklahoma, Wednesday night. His death comes two days after police reportedly discovered former Arkansas Republican state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith dead from a gunshot wound and wrapped in some kind of blanket.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office is working with police investigators to determine Nichols’ cause of death. Oklahoma Republican House Speaker Charles McCall released a statement after his death, state newspaper The Oklahoman reported.

“I am shocked and incredibly saddened to learn that Jonathan has passed away,” McCall said. “He was a valuable member of my staff and a friend. Jonathan was a very proud man, but he served humbly.”

Collins-Smith’s death is being investigated as a murder. (RELATED: Former Arkansas State Senator Found Shot Dead In Her Own Home)

To so many of us, Senator Linda Collins-Smith was more than just a colleague. She was a friend and warm person. We are stunned and saddened to hear of her death. Please join us in prayer as we remember her family and her loved ones. #arpx pic.twitter.com/7Gfx4BDiox — Democratic Party of Arkansas (@ArkDems) June 5, 2019

Nichols was serving as a policy adviser to Speaker McCall when he was found dead.

