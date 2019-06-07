Serve Appetizers In Style With This Discounted Ice Serving Tray

Taking food to a party or picnic has never been easier. The Prodyne AB-5-L Appetizers on Ice with Lids tray helps you keep your hors d’oeuvres and other food items chilled and fresh for hours. The large round tray has four divided removable compartments with lids. When you remove these compartments, you can fill the tray will ice before replacing the compartmentalized food. The product received a 4.4 out 5 star rating and is considered Amazon’s Choice for serving trays of this nature.

For only $31, this premium food tray divider is sure to upgrade your party/catering experience

Prodyne’s clear acrylic server measures 16.8 X 16 X 5.2 inches and the lidded compartments surround a circular dip cup. The plastic is completely BPA-free. The sturdy, durable, and very versatile product weighs about 4 pounds when it’s empty. Everyone needs a product like this for the summer months and Amazon is making that possible. The beautiful serving tray usually retails for $41.99, but you can get one today for only $30.99, plus free Prime shipping. The Lazy Susan-style tray comes highly recommended. One customer stated she purchased several of Prodyne’s plastic serving vessels and said she received so many compliments. Other comments included: “a must have for entertaining,” “perfect for keeping healthy snacks handy,” and “great product for the price.”

Purchasers relayed that they use the item as a fruit or veggie tray, for sauces and condiments, in a taco bar, and at all their pool parties. The Appetizers On Ice Serving Tray is a must-have for everyone. At this price, you can get one for yourself and also pick up a few to give as presents. Who is on your summer gift list? Serving pieces make lovely shower and birthday gifts. Get yours today. At this price, they won’t last. While you are at it, check out a wide variety of other outdoor serving pieces at Amazon and you’ll be prepared for all of your outdoor entertaining needs!

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.