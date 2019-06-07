Teen Vogue Writer Explains How To Get An Abortion Without Parental Consent

A Teen Vogue writer explained to teenaged readers how to get abortions without parental consent in a question and answer post Thursday.

Teen Vogue writer Nona Willis Aronowitz wrote the new weekly column Down To Find Out, and explained in her article “How to Get an Abortion If You’re a Teen” that getting abortions as a teenager “can be tricky.” Teen Vogue is intended for teenagers and describes itself as “the young person’s guide to conquering (and saving) the world. Teen Vogue covers the latest in celebrity news, politics, fashion, beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and entertainment.”

“I’m 16, I’m pregnant, and I don’t want to be,” an anonymous person questioned Aronowitz. “I’m not sure if I’m allowed to get an abortion without my parents’ permission, but I’m really scared to tell them because they are both against abortion. What should I do?”

“Having access to abortion should be your right, regardless of your parents’ beliefs.” For the latest installment of #DowntoFindOut, @nona walks through how to get an abortion if you’re a teen: https://t.co/fpsiItJOlr — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 6, 2019

Aronowitz answered the anonymous query by explaining her own sexual experiences at age 15, detailing an episode where she wondered if she might be pregnant. (RELATED: Anti-Porn Group Blasts Teen Vogue Again For ‘Irresponsible’ Anal Sex Article)

“I obsessed over a potential unplanned pregnancy to my best friend over the phone,” Aronowitz wrote. “I knew for sure I didn’t want a baby, and I was raised with very little shame around sex.”

Aronowitz’s mother helped her get Plan B “without judging or admonishing” her, the writer said. But Aronowitz worries that other girls won’t have the same experience.

“I’m here to tell you that you have nothing to be ashamed of. Accidents can happen even to the most careful among us,” Aronowitz wrote. “And it’s only logical that if teens are mature enough to become parents, they are mature enough to decide whether or not they want to give birth.”

“Having access to abortion should be your right, regardless of your parents’ beliefs,” Aronowitz wrote.

Aronowitz went on to tell readers that pro-life activists also obtain abortions, and suggested that parents may be more open to abortions than their children think.

If readers do indeed fear that their parents will not let them get an abortion, Aronowitz has advice for them.

“There is a legal option in 36 states that would let you get an abortion without parental approval called a judicial bypass procedure — an infantilizing holdup to which nobody should have to resort,” Aronowitz wrote. The columnist added that these processes take time and money, and encouraged girls to get started quickly.

Aronowitz added that if readers are not comfortable telling their parents about their abortions, they should find another adult to confide in.

“Seeking out an empathetic authority figure will make you feel less alone and help you process your emotions,” Aronowitz finished. “Because everybody loves someone who’s had an abortion. Including you.”

The Teen Vogue’s only previous column in Down To Find Out is written on “How To Sext – Safely.” The column advertises an email where readers can ask Aronowitz questions to be answered in columns.

Teen Vogue did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

